Feb 2 Old Dominion Freight Line Inc :
* Old Dominion Freight Line announces earnings per diluted
share of $0.83 for the fourth quarter of 2016
* Q4 earnings per share $0.83
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.86 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Old Dominion Freight Line Inc - company currently expects
capital expenditures for 2017 to total approximately $385
million
* Old Dominion Freight Line Inc - qtrly revenue $745.7
million versus $734.6 million
* Q4 revenue view $739.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
