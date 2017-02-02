Feb 2 Mks Instruments Inc
* Mks Instruments reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial
results
* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $1.05 excluding items
* Q4 earnings per share $0.83
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 sales $405 million versus i/b/e/s view $395 million
* Mks Instruments Inc - expects that sales in q1 of 2017 may range from $385
to $425 million
* Mks Instruments Inc sees q1 gaap net income could range from $0.72 to
$0.96 per diluted share
* Mks instruments inc q2 sees non-gaap net earnings could range from $0.93
to $1.17 per diluted share
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.90, revenue view $386.9 million -- Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S
* Mks Instruments Inc - expect to achieve total synergies of $40 million by
end of 2018, up from our previously announced goal of $35 million
