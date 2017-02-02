UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 2 Cato Corp
* Cato corp says expect diluted q4 eps results will be within previous range of a loss of $0.50 to a loss of $0.54
* Cato reports January same-store sales down 15%
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* January sales fell 14 percent to $45.5 million
* Q4 sales fell 12 percent to $218.2 million
* January same store sales fell 15 percent
* Sees FY earnings per share $1.66 to $1.70
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources