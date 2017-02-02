EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Feb 2 Nabriva Therapeutics AG
* Nabriva therapeutics confirms no sample size adjustment required for leap 1 phase 3 trial of lefamulin in community acquired bacterial pneumonia
* Nabriva therapeutics ag- expects to announce topline leap 1 data by end of q3 of 2017
* Nabriva therapeutics - expects to complete leap 1 enrollment of about 550 patients with moderate, severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia in q2 of 2017
* Nabriva therapeutics ag - anticipate topline clinical data from both of global, registrational cabp phase 3 trials in second half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
CALGARY, Alberta, June 16 Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd has raised C$5.5 billion ($4.16 billion) for its Trans Mountain pipeline expansion and could have raised even more, the company said on Friday, despite pressure on banks to back away from the project.
WASHINGTON, June 16 U.S. regulators told Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV in November 2015 that they suspected some of the automaker's vehicles were equipped with secret software allowing them to violate emission control standards, according to emails disclosed on Friday.