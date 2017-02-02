UPDATE 10-Seven sailors missing after US Navy destroyer collides with container ship in Japan
* Three sailors medically evacuated, including ship's commander
Feb 2 Valero Energy Partners LP
* Valero Energy Partners LP reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year results
* Q4 revenue $104 million versus I/B/E/S view $102.6 million
* Partnership expects 2017 capital expenditures to be approximately $49 million
* Reported net income attributable to partners of $60 million for quarter
* Partnership expects to grow distributions at an annual rate of 25 percent for 2017 and at least 20 percent for 2018
* Qtrly net income per limited partner unit (basic and diluted): common units $ 0.77
* Board of directors of VLP'S general partner declared a q4 2016 cash distribution of $0.4065 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
