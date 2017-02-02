Feb 2 Surmodics Inc

* Surmodics reports first quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Surmodics inc - raises revenue and eps guidance

* Q1 revenue $17.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $15.8 million

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.19

* Surmodics Inc says remain on track to continue clinical evaluation of our surveil drug-coated balloon

* Surmodics Inc- for 2017, company now expects gaap revenue to range from $64.0 million to $68.0 million, up from a previous range of $63.0 million to $67.0 million

* Surmodics Inc - company now expects diluted earnings in range of loss per share of $0.07 to earnings of $0.08 per share for 2017

* Surmodics Inc sees non-GAAP earnings of $0.18 to $0.33 per share for 2017

* Surmodics Inc sees non-GAAP earnings of $0.18 to $0.33 per share for 2017

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.24, revenue view $65.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S