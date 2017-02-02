Feb 2 Parker-Hannifin Corp -
* Fiscal 2017 full year earnings guidance increased
* Parker reports fiscal 2017 second quarter results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.91
* Q2 sales $2.67 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.69 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.39 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $6.71 to $7.21 from
continuing operations
* Q2 earnings per share $1.78
* Increasing organic growth forecast for second half of
fiscal year from 2.3% to 3.3% at midpoint in new guidance
* For FY ending June 30 2017, revised guidance for earnings
from continuing operations to range $7.05 to $7.55 per share on
an adjusted basis
