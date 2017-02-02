UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 2 Fred's Inc
* Fred's Pharmacy reports January sales
* January same store sales fell 4.8 percent
* Q4 sales $530.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $531.2 million
* Fred's Inc - On a comparable store basis, Q4 sales decreased 3.6 percent versus an increase of 1.7 percent in year-earlier period
* Fred's Inc - Estimate impact of some front store issues reduced January comparable sales by approximately 2.4 percent
* We estimate impact of other front store issues reduced january comparable sales by approximately 2.4 percent
* Fred's Inc- "In our front store, we experienced softer sales related to continuing challenges"
* Fred's- encountered "transitory" challenge in Jan, of delay of refunds for taxpayers receiving earned income tax credit or additional child tax credit
* Fred's Inc - Total sales for January 2017 decreased 5.6 percent year-over-year to $148.1 million
* Fred's Inc says refunds should be released on February 15, which we anticipate will have a favorable impact on February sales Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources