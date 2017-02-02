Feb 2 Attunity Ltd
* Attunity reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.06
* Q4 loss per share $0.01
* Q4 revenue $15.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $14.3 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2017 revenue about $62 million to $65 million
* Attunity ltd sees full year 2017 non-gaap operating
margin to range between 5% and 8%
* Fy2017 revenue view $60.4 million -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
