Feb 2 Shenandoah Telecommunications Co :
* Shenandoah telecommunications company reports q4 and year
end customers and network enhancements
* Shenandoah telecommunications co - q4 net additions were
impacted by issues with samsung galaxy note 7 and a shortage of
new iphone 7's early in quarter
* Shenandoah telecommunications co - Q4 postpaid churn was
2.1% for total company and 1.6% in legacy area.
* Q4 wireless postpaid customers of 722,562, a Q4 increase
of 3,777 postpaid net additions
