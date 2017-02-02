Feb 2 Diana Shipping Inc
* Diana Shipping Inc. Announces time charter contract for
m/v dione with caravel
* Diana Shipping Inc - charter is expected to commence on
february 4, 2017.
* Diana Shipping Inc - employment is anticipated to generate
approximately us$1.92 million of gross revenue for minimum
scheduled period of time charter
* Diana Shipping -gross charter rate is us$7,200 per day for
first 90 days of charter period and us$7,050 per day for balance
period of time charter
