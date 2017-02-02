Feb 2 Delta Air Lines Inc
* Delta reports financial and operating performance for
january 2017
* Delta air lines inc - consolidated passenger unit revenue
(prasm) for month of january declined 2.5% year over year
* Delta air lines inc - preliminary january mainline
completion factor 99.0%
* January total system rpms 15.64 billion versus 15.58
billion
* January asms total system 19.26 billion versus 19.15
billion
