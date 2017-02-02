Feb 2 Wecast Network Inc :
* Wecast Network acquires 55pct of wide angle group limited
* Wecast Network Inc - WAG will reside and operate under
wecast network's recently purchased sun video group
* Wecast network inc- names of all businesses residing under
wsg will be changed to reflect rebranding
* Wecast Network Inc - WCST will pay no additional monetary
or stock consideration for acquisition
* Wecast Network Inc - wcst will acquire 55pct of
outstanding capital shares in wag from seller, bt capital global
limited
* Sun video group will be renamed as Wecast services group
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: