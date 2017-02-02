UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
Feb 2 Saputo Inc :
* Saputo Inc.: Financial results for fiscal 2017 third quarter ended December 31, 2016
* Q3 revenue C$2.966 billion versus I/B/E/S view C$2.98 billion
* Qtrly earnings per share C$0.49
* Emanuele Saputo, company's Founding Chairman, has advised company that he will retire effective August 1, 2017
* Effective August 1, 2017, Lino A. Saputo, co's CEO and vice chairman of board, will be appointed to position of chairman of board
* Lino A. Saputo, Jr will also retain his responsibilities as company's chief executive officer
* In quarter fluctuation of canadian dollar versus foreign currencies during quarter had negative impact on revenues of about $44 million
* Emanuele Saputo will not be renewing his mandate as director at company's next shareholders' meeting
* Board of Directors approved a dividend of $0.15 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
