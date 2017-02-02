Feb 2 Stemline Therapeutics Inc:

* Stemline therapeutics provides update on pivotal bpdcn trial

* On January 18, company received a report that a patient death had occurred.

* Patient had developed capillary leak syndrome (cls), a known, sometimes fatal, and well-documented side effect of SL-401

* Cause Of patient's death has not yet been determined

* Pivotal phase 2 trial with SL-401 in bpdcn is currently ongoing, patient enrollment is ahead of schedule

* Plans to provide a clinical and safety update on this cohort when cohort and data are complete

* Patients continue to receive sl-401 in pivotal phase 2 trial

* Timelines for BPDCN trial study completion and bla submission remain on track