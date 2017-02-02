Feb 2 Fireeye Inc :

* Fireeye reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results

* Q4 non-gaap loss per share $0.03

* Q4 gaap loss per share $0.37

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fireeye inc says q4 billings of $221.8 million, a decrease of 14 percent from q4 of 2015

* Fireeye - for 2017, currently expects billings and revenue trends to improve throughout year, with renewed organic growth in second half of 2017

* Fireeye inc says q4 gaap gross margin of 65 percent, compared to 66 percent in q4 of 2015

* Fireeye inc - reaffirms company's stated objective of positive non-gaap operating income by q4 of 2017

* Fireeye inc says q4 non-gaap gross margin of 74 percent, compared to 75 percent in q4 of 2015

* Fireeye inc - for 2017 expects to generate positive cash flow from operations for full year

* Fireeye inc sees q1 total revenue in range of $160 million to $166 million

* Fireeye inc - for 2017 anticipates capital expenditures between $40 and $45 million

* Fireeye inc sees q1 billings in range of $130 million to $150 million

* Fireeye inc sees q1 non-gaap gross margin of approximately 70 percent

* Fireeye inc - for q1 of 2017, currently expects non-gaap net loss per share of $0.26 to $0.28

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.24, revenue view $176.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fireeye inc - q4 2016 revenue of $184.7 million, consistent with q4 of 2015

* Q4 revenue view $191.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fireeye inc - Mike Berry, Fireeye chief financial officer since 2015, is leaving Fireeye

* Fireeye inc - Frank Verdecanna has been appointed executive vice president and chief financial officer

* Fireeye inc- David Dewalt, who became executive chairman of board when he stepped down as fireeye ceo in june 2016, has resigned from company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: