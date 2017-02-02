Feb 2 Xplore Technologies Corp :
* Xplore Technologies reports profitable fiscal third
quarter 2017
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.02
* Xplore Technologies Corp says xplore continues to
anticipate sales growth beyond its fiscal year 2017 revenue
targets
* Xplore Technologies Corp- for fiscal 2017, xplore revised
its revenue outlook to a range of $78 million and $82 million
* Xplore Technologies Corp says gross margin for fiscal year
is still expected to be between 28 pct and 30 pct
* Xplore Technologies Corp sees 2017 operating expenses are
expected to be approximately $25-27 million, compared to $30.3
million in prior year
