Feb 2 Open Text Corp :
* Open Text reports second quarter fiscal year 2017
financial results
* Q2 revenue $543 million versus I/B/E/S view $535.1 million
* Open Text Corp qtrly gaap-based eps, diluted of $0.18 on a
post share split basis
* Open Text Corp qtrly non-gaap-based eps, diluted of $0.54
on a post share split basis
* Open Text Corp - anticipated cost is expected to be
approximately $50 million, and primarily relates to workforce
and facility consolidations
* Open Text Corp - expect any savings realized during
remainder of fiscal 2017 to be largely offset by one-time ecd
integration costs
* Open Text Corp - in connection with acquisition, opentext
is implementing restructuring activities to streamline our
operations
* Open Text Corp-"anticipated adjusted operating margin
range of 34 pct to 38 pct" for 2020
* Open Text Corp - the restructuring charges are expected to
be incurred during remainder of fiscal 2017 and into fiscal 2018
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: