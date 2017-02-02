Feb 2 SkyWest Inc :
* SkyWest, Inc. Announces fourth quarter and full year 2016
results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.54
* Q4 revenue $758 million versus I/B/E/S view $754.1 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q4 loss per share $5.22
* SkyWest Inc says anticipates it will reduce its crj200s
by approximately 46 aircraft and its erj145/135s by
approximately 59 aircraft during 2017
* SkyWest Inc says received $90 million from bombardier
during q4 2016 as an early settlement of terminated residual
value guarantee agreements
