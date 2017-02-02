Feb 2 Collectors Universe Inc :
* Collectors Universe reports record operating results for
second quarter and first half of fiscal 2017
* Q2 revenue rose 41 percent to $17.9 million
* Collectors Universe Inc - "continue to see a positive
market environment due to recent release of 2017 coins in us and
in china"
* Q2 earnings per share $0.34 from continuing operations
* Collectors Universe Inc- "continue to see a positive
market environment due to recent release of 2017 coins in us and
in china"
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: