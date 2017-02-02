Feb 2 Rudolph Technologies Inc :
* Rudolph Technologies reports 2016 fourth quarter and year
end results
* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.19
* Q4 revenue $54.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $54.2 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees Q1 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.22 to $0.25
* Sees Q1 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.19 to $0.22
* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.21
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $57 million to $60 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.26, revenue view $59.3
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
