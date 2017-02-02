Feb 2 Beacon Roofing Supply Inc :
* Beacon Roofing Supply reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.44
* Q1 sales $1.0 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1 billion
* Q1 earnings per share $0.33
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters
* Beacon Roofing Supply - "more normalized weather
conditions have made for challenging sales comparisons to last
year's mild fall and winter"
* Operating profits in quarter "were negatively impacted by
a decline in non-residential roofing sales"
