Feb 2 Beacon Roofing Supply Inc :

* Beacon Roofing Supply reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.44

* Q1 sales $1.0 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1 billion

* Q1 earnings per share $0.33

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Beacon Roofing Supply - "more normalized weather conditions have made for challenging sales comparisons to last year's mild fall and winter"

* Operating profits in quarter "were negatively impacted by a decline in non-residential roofing sales"