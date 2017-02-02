Feb 2 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc

* Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc - Comparable restaurant sales for month of December increased 14.7% and declined 4.8% for full quarter

* Q4 earnings per share $0.55

* Q4 revenue $1.0 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.04 billion

* Sees 2017 comparable restaurant sales increases in high-single digits

* Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc - Qtrly restaurant level operating margin was 13.5%, a decrease from 19.6%

* Sees 195 - 210 new restaurant openings in 2017

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc - Q4 comparable restaurant sales declined primarily as a result of a decrease in number of transactions in our restaurants