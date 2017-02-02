UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
Feb 2 Hanesbrands Inc :
* Hanesbrands reports fourth-quarter 2016 financial results
* Sees Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.27 to $0.29
* Sees Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.21 to $0.24 from continuing operations
* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.41
* Q4 sales $1.58 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.7 billion
* Hanesbrands Inc - first-quarter gaap EPS for continuing operations is expected to be $0.21 to $0.24
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.93 to $2.03 excluding items
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.53 excluding items
* Sees FY 2017 sales $6.45 billion to $6.55 billion
* Hanesbrands Inc - adjusted EPS is expected to be $0.27 to $0.29 in Q1
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $2.14, revenue view $6.68 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Hanesbrands Inc - expects approximately $15 million in synergy cost benefits in 2017 from acquisition of Hanes Europe Innerwear in full year 2017
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.32, revenue view $1.45 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Hanesbrands Inc - synergies from Hanes Australasia (Pacific Brands) and Champion Europe acquisitions are expected to substantially begin in 2018
* Hanesbrands Inc - company expects capital expenditures of approximately $90 million to $100 million in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
