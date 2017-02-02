Feb 2 Paylocity Holding Corp :
* Paylocity announces second quarter fiscal year 2017
financial results
* Q2 non-gaap pro forma earnings per share $0.10
* Q2 loss per share $0.03
* Q2 revenue $68.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $68.4 million
* Sees Q3 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.22 to $0.24
* Sees FY 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.41 to $0.43
* Sees Q3 2017 revenue $87.5 million to $88.5 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $296 million to $298 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.25, revenue view $88.6
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $0.38, revenue view $297.0
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
