Feb 2 DCT Industrial Trust Inc
* DCT Industrial Trust reports fourth quarter and full-year
2016 results
* DCT Industrial Trust Inc - FFO, as adjusted, of $0.59 per
diluted share in Q4
* DCT Industrial Trust Inc - Same-store NOI growth of 8.9
percent on a cash basis and 7.4 percent on a straight-line basis
in Q4
* DCT Industrial Trust Inc - Same-store NOI growth of 8.9
percent on a cash basis in quarter
* DCT Industrial Trust Inc - Company's guidance for 2017 net
earnings (EPS) is between $0.46 and $0.56 per diluted share
* DCT Industrial Trust Inc- Company's 2017 FFO guidance, as
adjusted, is between $2.32 and $2.42 per diluted share
* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.59, revenue view $419.1
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 FFO per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: