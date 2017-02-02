Feb 2 DCT Industrial Trust Inc

* DCT Industrial Trust reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results

* DCT Industrial Trust Inc - FFO, as adjusted, of $0.59 per diluted share in Q4

* DCT Industrial Trust Inc - Same-store NOI growth of 8.9 percent on a cash basis and 7.4 percent on a straight-line basis in Q4

* DCT Industrial Trust Inc - Company's guidance for 2017 net earnings (EPS) is between $0.46 and $0.56 per diluted share

* DCT Industrial Trust Inc- Company's 2017 FFO guidance, as adjusted, is between $2.32 and $2.42 per diluted share

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.59, revenue view $419.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 FFO per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S