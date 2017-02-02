Feb 2 Span-America Medical Systems Inc

* Span-America reports first quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.35

* Q1 sales fell 29 percent to $15.2 million

* Span-America Medical Systems Inc- "our outlook for fiscal 2017 remains positive"

* Span-America Medical Systems Inc- "we expect medical sales to continue to show solid growth during remainder of fiscal 2017"

* Span-America Medical Systems Inc- for second half of fiscal 2017, expect consumer sales comparisons to improve compared with first half of fiscal 2017