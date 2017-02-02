Feb 2 Span-America Medical Systems Inc
* Span-America reports first quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.35
* Q1 sales fell 29 percent to $15.2 million
* Span-America Medical Systems Inc- "our outlook for fiscal
2017 remains positive"
* Span-America Medical Systems Inc- "we expect medical sales
to continue to show solid growth during remainder of fiscal
2017"
* Span-America Medical Systems Inc- for second half of
fiscal 2017, expect consumer sales comparisons to improve
compared with first half of fiscal 2017
