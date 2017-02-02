Feb 2 Selective Insurance Group Inc -
* Selective reports fourth quarter 2016 net income per
diluted share of $0.67 and operating income per diluted share of
$0.75
* Q4 operating earnings per share $0.75
* Q4 earnings per share $0.67
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.62 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Qtrly net premiums written grew 9 pct
* Selective insurance group inc sees for 2017 catastrophe
losses of 3.5 points
* Sees for 2017 statutory combined ratio excluding
catastrophe losses of 90.5%
* Sees for 2017 after-tax investment income of $110 million
