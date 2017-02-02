Feb 2 Hartford Financial Services Group Inc

* The Hartford reports fourth quarter 2016 net loss per diluted share of $0.22 and core earnings per diluted share of $1.08

* Q4 core earnings per share $1.08

* Q4 loss per share $0.22

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.94 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Hartford Financial Services Group Inc - Q4 2016 net investment income totaled $758 million, before tax, a 9% increase from Q4 2015

* Qtrly consolidated earned premiums $3,479 million versus $3,460 million last year

* Hartford Financial Services Group Inc - Book value per diluted share was $44.35 as of Dec. 31, 2016, up 3% compared with Dec. 31, 2015