Feb 2 National Fuel Gas Co -

* National Fuel reports first quarter earnings

* Q1 earnings per share $1.04

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.87 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Raises fy 2017 earnings per share view to $3.10 to $3.30

* Q1 revenue $27.9 million

* Revising its earnings guidance for fiscal 2017 to a range of $3.10 to $3.30 per share

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.03, revenue view $2.02 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2017 consolidated capital expenditures $535 million - $645 million

* Sees total production of 155 bcfe to 175 bcfe in fy 2017