Feb 2 Johnson Controls International Plc :

* Johnson Controls - announced that it priced a public offering of $500 million principal amount of fixed rate senior notes that mature in 2047

* Johnson Controls - $500 million principal amount of fixed rate senior notes bear interest at a rate of 4.500 pct per annum

* Johnson Controls - intends to use net proceeds from offering to repay outstanding commercial paper borrowings