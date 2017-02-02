Feb 2 Johnson Controls International Plc
:
* Johnson Controls prices $500 million senior notes offering
* Johnson Controls - $500 million principal amount of fixed
rate senior notes bear interest at a rate of 4.500 pct per annum
* Johnson Controls - intends to use net proceeds from
offering to repay outstanding commercial paper borrowings
