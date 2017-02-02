Feb 2 Bristow Group Inc :
* Bristow group reports third quarter fiscal year 2017
results
* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.29
* Q3 gaap loss per share $0.62
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.48 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Bristow Group Inc - decline in oil and gas industry
started in fiscal year 2015 and has continued into fiscal year
2017
* Bristow Group - in february 2017, co's unit entered into
a term loan credit agreement for a $200 million five-year
secured equipment financing
* Bristow Group - proceeds from secured equipment financing
expected to be used to repay amounts due under existing term
loans
* Bristow Group - in Feb 2017, executed commitment letter
for about 6-year, $230 million secured equipment financing with
PK Transportation Finance Ireland
* Qtrly operating revenue $324.35 million versus $395.12
million
