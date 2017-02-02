Feb 2 MBT Financial Corp -

* Announces 20 pct increase in annual earnings and increases in quarterly and special dividends

* Q4 preliminary earnings per share $0.16

* Net interest income increased $246,000, or 2.6 pct in q4 of 2016 compared to q4 of 2015

* Company also announced that it increased its quarterly dividend from $0.04 to $0.05 this quarter

* It will pay a special dividend of $0.70 per share

* Two dividends will be paid as single distribution of $0.75 on February 21, 2017 to shareholders of record as of February 14, 2017