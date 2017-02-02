Feb 2 MBT Financial Corp -
* Announces 20 pct increase in annual earnings and increases
in quarterly and special dividends
* Q4 preliminary earnings per share $0.16
* Net interest income increased $246,000, or 2.6 pct in q4
of 2016 compared to q4 of 2015
* Company also announced that it increased its quarterly
dividend from $0.04 to $0.05 this quarter
* It will pay a special dividend of $0.70 per share
* Two dividends will be paid as single distribution of $0.75
on February 21, 2017 to shareholders of record as of February
14, 2017
