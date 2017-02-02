Feb 2 Crown Holdings Inc -
* Reports fourth quarter 2016 results
* Sees Q1 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.65 to $0.75
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.71
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters
* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $3.80 to $4.00
* Q4 earnings per share $0.47
* Q4 sales $1.923 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.96 billion
* Share repurchase authorization for $1 billion in aggregate
through end of 2019
* Management currently forecasts capital expenditures for
2017 of approximately $450 million
* Constructing a new beverage can facility in Jakarta,
Indonesia, that is scheduled to begin commercial production in
Q3
