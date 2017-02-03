UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
Feb 3 Regis Corp :
* Regis reports second quarter 2017 results
* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.03
* Q2 revenue fell 5.9 percent to $424 million
* Q2 same store sales fell 3.6 percent
* Regis Corp says Q2 same-store sales for value concepts (excluding mastercuts) declined 2.5%
* Regis Corp says franchisees posted positive same-store sales in quarter
* Regis Corp - estimates shift of Christmas from Friday last year, to Sunday this year negatively impacted same-store sales rate by 120 basis points in quarter
* Regis Corp says Q2 service revenue was $323.2 million, a $17.3 million, or 5.1% decrease, compared to prior year quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources