Feb 3 Kirkland's Inc

* Kirkland's reports fourth quarter sales and updates 2016 outlook

* Q4 sales $203.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $209.1 million

* Kirkland's Inc - Comparable store sales for Q4 of fiscal 2016, including e-commerce sales, decreased 4.6 percent

* Kirkland's Inc - "We were not immune from broader trends impacting much of retail industry during Q4"

* In quarter, "trends proved to be more difficult than we anticipated"

* Kirkland's - "strong" sales on Black Friday offset by weak pre-holiday traffic in Dec

* Kirkland's - "improved" post-holiday sales were not enough to overcome December's "softness"

* Kirkland's Inc - heightened promotional activity had an impact on merchandise margin for quarter

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $0.56 to $0.61

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $0.56 to $0.61

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $0.91 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S