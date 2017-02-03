Feb 3 Apollo Global Management Llc :
* Apollo Global Management Llc reports fourth quarter and
full year 2016 results
* Apollo Global Management Llc - qtrly GAAP earnings per
share $0.87, economic earnings per share $0.98
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.76 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Apollo Global Management - total assets under management
of $191.7 billion at end of Q4
* Apollo Global Management - total assets were $5.6 billion
as of December 31, 2016, an increase of $1.1 billion, or 23pct,
compared to december 31, 2015
* Apollo Global Management Llc - qtrly revenue $685.4
million versus $193.7 million
* Q4 revenue view $526.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Apollo global management llc - qtrly distributable
earnings $226.2 million versus $130.6 million
* Apollo global management - qtrly distributable eps $0.55
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: