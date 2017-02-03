Feb 3 Phillips 66 :

* Phillips 66 reports fourth-quarter earnings of $163 million or $0.31 per share

* Q4 earnings per share $0.31

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.16

* Phillips 66 - refining recorded a loss of $38 million in q4 of 2016, compared with earnings of $177 million in Q3

* Phillips 66 - midstream segment recorded a loss of $1 million in q4 of 2016, compared with earnings of $75 million in q3

* Phillips 66 - refining recorded an adjusted loss of $95 million in q4 of 2016, compared with adjusted earnings of $134 million in Q3

* Phillips 66 - chemicals' fourth-quarter adjusted earnings were $124 million, compared with $190 million in prior quarter.

* Phillips 66 - in refining, company is investing to increase its canadian heavy crude processing capability to 100 percent at billings refinery

* Phillips 66 - project to increase canadian heavy crude processing capability to 100 percent at billings refinery expected to be complete in h1 2017

* Phillips 66 - continues to expand its beaumont terminal with 1.2 million barrels of crude storage commissioned in Q4 of 2016

* Phillips 66 - implementing yield improvement efforts at several refineries, including Ponca city

* Phillips 66 - company's total 2017 capital program is projected to be $3.8 billion

* Phillips 66 - as of Dec. 31, 2016, debt was $10.1 billion, including $2.4 billion of debt at PSXP