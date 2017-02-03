Feb 3 Adient Plc -

* Adient delivers strong FY 2017 Q1 results

* Quarterly gaap net income and earnings per share diluted up 9% to $149 mln and $1.59, respectively

* Quarterly adjusted-earnings per share diluted up 13% to $2.12

* Q1 earnings per share view $2.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: