Feb 3 Atricure Inc :

* Atricure announces preliminary results for fourth quarter and full year 2016

* Sees FY 2017 loss per share $0.88 to $0.96

* Sees FY 2017 revenue up about 13 to 15 percent

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $155.1 million

* Atricure Inc - "remain confident in our expectation for ebitda profitability for full year 2018"

* Atricure Inc - preliminary and unaudited revenue for q4 2016 is expected to be approximately $41.2 million

* Adjusted EBITDA, a non-gaap measure, is projected to be a loss in range of $4 to $6 million for 2017

* Q4 revenue view $42.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $-0.88, revenue view $177.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S