UPDATE 10-Seven sailors missing after US Navy destroyer collides with container ship in Japan
* Three sailors medically evacuated, including ship's commander
Feb 3 Atricure Inc :
* Atricure announces preliminary results for fourth quarter and full year 2016
* Sees FY 2017 loss per share $0.88 to $0.96
* Sees FY 2017 revenue up about 13 to 15 percent
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $155.1 million
* Atricure Inc - "remain confident in our expectation for ebitda profitability for full year 2018"
* Atricure Inc - preliminary and unaudited revenue for q4 2016 is expected to be approximately $41.2 million
* Adjusted EBITDA, a non-gaap measure, is projected to be a loss in range of $4 to $6 million for 2017
* Q4 revenue view $42.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $-0.88, revenue view $177.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Three sailors medically evacuated, including ship's commander
June 16 Amazon.com Inc said on Friday it would buy Whole Foods Market Inc for $13.7 billion, in an embrace of brick-and-mortar stores that could turn the high-end grocer into a mass-market merchant and upend the already struggling U.S. retail industry.
June 16 Apparel retailer Buckle Inc said on Friday that credit card information of some of its customers may have been compromised after its payment system was breached by a "criminal entity" following purchases made at some of its stores.