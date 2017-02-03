Feb 3 Computer Sciences Corp :

* Board of directors named for new company to be formed by the proposed merger of CSC and the enterprise services business of Hewlett Packard Enterprise

* Computer Sciences -when proposed merger was announced, companies indicated CSC's Mike Lawrie would become chairman, president and Ceo of combined co

* Computer Sciences - new company board appointments have been approved by both HPE and CSC and will join new company board upon closing of merger

* Computer Sciences Corp says remaining board appointments were to be split equally between nominees of HPE and existing members of CSC'S board