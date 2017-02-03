Feb 3 Computer Sciences Corp :
* Board of directors named for new company to be formed by
the proposed merger of CSC and the enterprise services business
of Hewlett Packard Enterprise
* Computer Sciences -when proposed merger was announced,
companies indicated CSC's Mike Lawrie would become chairman,
president and Ceo of combined co
* Computer Sciences - new company board appointments have
been approved by both HPE and CSC and will join new company
board upon closing of merger
* Computer Sciences Corp says remaining board appointments
were to be split equally between nominees of HPE and existing
members of CSC'S board
