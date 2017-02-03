EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Feb 3 Pernix Therapeutics Holdings Inc
* Pernix therapeutics provides update on arbitration
* Pernix therapeutics - pernix and gsk had been in arbitration regarding claims related to treximet asset purchase agreement and supply agreement
* Is reviewing opinions, including amount of interest, and intends to work with gsk to conclude matter
* Tribunal also denied pernix's claim that gsk breached its obligations under supply agreement
* Pernix therapeutics - on jan 31, , arbitration tribunal issued opinions in favor of gsk, awarding it damages, fees in amount of about $35 million, plus interes
* Pernix therapeutics holdings - pernix has already paid to gsk, or into an escrow account, an aggregate of $16.5 million, which will offset total award Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
CALGARY, Alberta, June 16 Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd has raised C$5.5 billion ($4.16 billion) for its Trans Mountain pipeline expansion and could have raised even more, the company said on Friday, despite pressure on banks to back away from the project.
WASHINGTON, June 16 U.S. regulators told Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV in November 2015 that they suspected some of the automaker's vehicles were equipped with secret software allowing them to violate emission control standards, according to emails disclosed on Friday.