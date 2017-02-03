Feb 3 Pernix Therapeutics Holdings Inc

* Pernix therapeutics provides update on arbitration

* Pernix therapeutics - pernix and gsk had been in arbitration regarding claims related to treximet asset purchase agreement and supply agreement

* Is reviewing opinions, including amount of interest, and intends to work with gsk to conclude matter

* Tribunal also denied pernix's claim that gsk breached its obligations under supply agreement

* Pernix therapeutics - on jan 31, , arbitration tribunal issued opinions in favor of gsk, awarding it damages, fees in amount of about $35 million, plus interes

* Pernix therapeutics holdings - pernix has already paid to gsk, or into an escrow account, an aggregate of $16.5 million, which will offset total award Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: