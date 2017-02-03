UPDATE 10-Seven sailors missing after US Navy destroyer collides with container ship in Japan
* Three sailors medically evacuated, including ship's commander
Feb 3 Standex International Corp -
* Standex reports second-quarter 2017 financial results
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $1.01 from continuing operations excluding items
* Q2 earnings per share $0.80 from continuing operations
* Q2 sales $173.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $175.7 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.96 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Announces agreement to acquire Oki Sensor Device Corp, expanding global footprint and offerings in electronics
* "We believe that we are now at trough in refrigeration and expect sales in second half of fiscal year to increase"
* "Believe that we are now at trough in refrigeration and expect sales in second half of fiscal year to increase"
* "We also anticipate renewed growth at engraving in third and fourth quarters"
* Q2 organic sales primarily affected by soft refrigeration end market conditions and customer project push-outs in engineering technologies and engraving Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 16 Amazon.com Inc said on Friday it would buy Whole Foods Market Inc for $13.7 billion, in an embrace of brick-and-mortar stores that could turn the high-end grocer into a mass-market merchant and upend the already struggling U.S. retail industry.
June 16 Apparel retailer Buckle Inc said on Friday that credit card information of some of its customers may have been compromised after its payment system was breached by a "criminal entity" following purchases made at some of its stores.