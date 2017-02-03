Feb 3 Standex International Corp -

* Standex reports second-quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $1.01 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share $0.80 from continuing operations

* Q2 sales $173.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $175.7 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.96 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Announces agreement to acquire Oki Sensor Device Corp, expanding global footprint and offerings in electronics

* "We believe that we are now at trough in refrigeration and expect sales in second half of fiscal year to increase"

* "Believe that we are now at trough in refrigeration and expect sales in second half of fiscal year to increase"

* "We also anticipate renewed growth at engraving in third and fourth quarters"

* Q2 organic sales primarily affected by soft refrigeration end market conditions and customer project push-outs in engineering technologies and engraving Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: