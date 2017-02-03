EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Feb 3 Freeport-mcmoran Inc
* Freeport-McMoran updates status of pt freeport indonesia operations
* Freeport-Mcmoran inc says pt freeport indonesia continues to seek approval from indonesian authorities for export of its copper concentrates
* Freeport-Mcmoran - have been actively engaged with indonesian governmental authorities to enable full operations at pt-fi to continue without disruption
* Freeport-Mcmoran -continuing delay in obtaining rights to export copper concentrates will require pt-fi to undertake near-term actions to reduce production
* Freeport-Mcmoran -under reduced operating plans, pt-fi will be required to significantly adjust its cost structure, reduce its work force and spending
* Freeport-Mcmoran - for each month of delay in obtaining approval, pt-fi sees share of production reduced by about 70 million pounds copper, 70 thousand ounces gold Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
CALGARY, Alberta, June 16 Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd has raised C$5.5 billion ($4.16 billion) for its Trans Mountain pipeline expansion and could have raised even more, the company said on Friday, despite pressure on banks to back away from the project.
WASHINGTON, June 16 U.S. regulators told Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV in November 2015 that they suspected some of the automaker's vehicles were equipped with secret software allowing them to violate emission control standards, according to emails disclosed on Friday.