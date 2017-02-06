Feb 6 Dht Holdings Inc says:
* DHT Holdings board unanimously rejects unsolicited
proposal from Frontline.
* the DHT board concluded that the "Frontline proposal is
wholly inadequate and not in the best interests of DHT or its
shareholders"
* "We believe that Frontline's proposal substantially
undervalues our company and represents an opportunistic attempt
to acquire DHT at a low point in the cycle," said Erik Lind,
Chairman of DHT.
* Says "We are confident that DHT will generate
significantly more value to shareholders as an independent
company than the prospects afforded by this proposal."
* Says: The execution of DHT's strategic plan will continue
to drive significant and sustainable value for DHT shareholders
* The Frontline proposal would not properly value DHT's
contribution to a combined company and would result in
unacceptable dilution to DHT's shareholders.
* About DHT Holdings, Inc
(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)