EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Feb 6 Loews Corp
* Loews Corp reports net income of $632 million for 2016
* Q4 earnings per share $0.79
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly revenues $3,338 million versus $3,333 million
* Book value per share increased to $53.89 at December 31, 2016 from $51.67 at December 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 16 President Donald Trump intends to nominate congressional aide James Clinger to be a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation for five years and to be the banking regulator's chairman for five years effective Nov. 29, the White House said in a statement on Friday.
June 16 A decision by Goldman Sachs Group Inc last year to move an investment banking veteran to Seattle, as well as Evercore Partners Inc's hiring of a top banker defending companies against activist investors, has paid off handsomely.