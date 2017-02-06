UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 6 Hasbro Inc :
* Hasbro reports first $5 billion revenue year with growth in revenue, operating profit and net earnings for full-year 2016
* Q4 earnings per share $1.52
* Q4 revenue $1.63 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.5 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.64 excluding items
* Hasbro inc says s board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.57 per common share
* Hasbro inc qtrly boys category revenue $552.3 million versus $569.8 million
* Hasbro inc says new dividend represents an increase of $0.06 per share, or 12%, from previous quarterly dividend of $0.51 per common share
* Hasbro inc qtrly games category revenue $518.7 million versus $465.8 million
* Qtrly preschool category revenue $164.8 million versus $170.9 million
* Hasbro inc qtrly girls category revenue $394.2 million versus $258.8 million
* Hasbro inc qtrly revenue from U.S. and Canada segment increased 10 percent to $757.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources