Feb 6 Kamada Ltd :

* Kamada Ltd - reaffirms revenue guidance of $100 million for 2017

* Kamada reports financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2016

* Q4 loss per share $0.05

* Q4 revenue fell 5.5 percent to $24.3 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $100 million

* Kamada Ltd - as of December 31, 2016, Kamada had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $28.6 million