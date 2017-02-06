Feb 6 Asanko Gold Inc

* Asanko Gold mine expansion update

* Permitting process for first phase of expansion has now been completed

* Asanko Gold Inc says expects to publish results of expansion definitive feasibility study in q1 2017

* Asanko Gold -front end engineering and design has commenced and is on track for completion in q2 2017

* Asanko Gold Inc - Asanko Gold Mine expansion projects will boost production to over 450,000 ounces a year by 2020

* Asanko Gold Inc says construction of conveyor is expected to begin in Q2 2017 and be completed in q4 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: