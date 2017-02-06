Feb 6 Iradimed Corp
* Iradimed Corporation announces fourth quarter 2016
financial results
* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.11
* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.10
* Q4 revenue $6.0 million versus $8.8 million
* Sees q1 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.00 to $0.01
* Sees fy 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.14 to $0.18
* Sees q1 2017 gaap loss per share $0.01 to $0.02
* Sees fy 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.07 to $0.08
* Sees q1 2017 revenue $5.2 million to $5.3 million
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $23.9 million to $24.3 million
* Iradimed Corp - at december 31, 2016, company had
approximately $1.6 million of backlog
* Iradimed Corp - company expects that approximately $0.3
million of its q1 2017 revenue will come from backlog
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.16, revenue view $24.0
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
